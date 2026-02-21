Bandh in Telangana’s Banswada following communal clash

Hyderabad: A bandh is being observed in Banswada town of Kamareddy district, Telangana, on Saturday, February 21, after communal tensions flared up over the playing of a devotional song at a local store on Friday evening.

Dispute over song

According to police, a minor dispute began when a man from the minority community allegedly objected to the playing of a song at a shopping establishment.

The argument quickly escalated, leading to clashes between members of the two communities. Both groups reportedly pelted stones at each other, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot also came under attack, and a few officers sustained injuries in the stone-pelting. In an attempt to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control, the police resorted to a lathi charge.

Despite the initial dispersal, tensions remained high as a large number of people gathered outside the local police station later in the evening and staged a protest. The unrest led to vandalism in parts of the town, with several small shops reportedly damaged by miscreants.

In response to the incident, right-wing organisations called for a bandh in Banswada on Saturday. Shops and commercial establishments remained closed in many parts of the town.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Sharad Chandra, along with other senior officials, visited the area and reviewed the law and order situation. Additional police forces from neighbouring districts were deployed to prevent any further escalation.

Police said the situation is now under control, and efforts are underway to maintain peace in the town. Further investigation into the incident is in progress.