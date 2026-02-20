Hyderabad’s Amberpet tense after slogans near mosque during Taraweeh

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Amberpet on the night of Thursday, February 19, after some miscreants who were participating in the Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti procession raised slogans in front of the Jamia Masjid during the Taraweeh prayers.

The police intervened and dispersed the gatherings.

According to local reports, the issue erupted around 10 pm when a group of people who were participating in the procession raised slogans while prayers were going on in the mosque. After noticing it, the Muslims who were returning home from prayers gathered and shouted slogans.

The slogan shouting continued for five minutes, and the police who were on bandobast intervened and dispersed the groups.

Soon, extra policemen were rushed to the spot.

Rakshita Murthy, DCP of Secunderabad zone

Rakshita Murthy, DCP of Secunderabad zone, reached the spot and held a dialogue with the Muslim elders, and asked them to maintain calm. She said the issue started after some persons raised slogans and an enquiry is being conducted.

“Situation is now peaceful, people should not believe rumours,” said Rakshita Murthy.