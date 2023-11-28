Tere Bin to Humasafar: List of 12 most popular Pakistani OSTs

Islamabad: Pakistani artists have risen to popularity in India since the advent of the internet and there are various artists from across the border that are quite popular in our country. The pioneers among them are Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Adnan Sami and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

There are several Pakistani singers who have given voice to various B-town lyricists and most of these songs turned out to be hit later. Although absent from the Indian film scene since the Uri attack, these artists remain active, lending their voices to Pakistani dramas and captivating audiences through live performances.

Even with the ban, the admiration for Pakistani singers persists among Indian fans who avidly follow their professional updates. The popularity of Pakistani drama series in India further fuels the appreciation for their work, with original soundtracks (OSTs) becoming a notable hit. Accessible on platforms like YouTube, these OSTs create a musical bridge, connecting audiences across borders.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the most popular Pakistani OSTs that have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

List Of Most Popular Pakistani OSTs

1. Meri Zaat Zarra-E-Benishaan

The OST of Meri Zaat Zarra-E-Benishaan is still in the hearts of millions of Indians even after 12 years. The song was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It is available on YouTube and other music audio applications.

Meri Zaat Zarra-E-Benishaan is directed by Babar Javid and its final episode was premiered on 22nd of May 2010.

2. Meray Paas Tum Ho

Meray Paas Tum Ho is a hit Pakistani drama which stars Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan in lead roles. The OST of the drama is still loved by its fans and is among the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s most listened songs.

The lyrics of the OST is written by one of the popular poets Urdu Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. The drama is directed by Nadeem Baig.

3. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 1 and 3

Khuda Aur Mohabbat is one of the popular Pakistani dramas it has three installments. The OST of the first and third installment of the series is mostly loved by the fans.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST season 1 is sung by Ahmed Jahanzeb which is an awesome melodic soundtrack and the OST of the season 3 is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

4. Bad Gumaan

Bad Gumaan is popular romantic TV drama which stars Shamil Khan, Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf among others. The OST of the drama became a hit song of the 2017. The title of the song is ‘Ye Mumkin To Nahi’ and is sung by Sahir Ali Bagga.

5. Humsafar

Humsafar is one of the reason behind Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s popularity as drama went hit across the Asia. The OST of the drama helped popular singer Qurat-ul-Ain to reach to the new heights in the music industry.

From lyrics to actors and singer, the OST is still the ringtune of various persons who still believe in true love and caring.

6. Zun Mureed

Zun Mureed drama was aired in 2018 on Hum TV. The drama is directed by Ahmed Kamran and written by Amna Mufti. It stars Nadia Khan, Omair Rana and Ayesha Gul among others.

The OST of the drama ‘Saiyan’ is sung by Sahir Ali Bagga and lyrics of this hit song is written by Ali Zaryoun.

7. Gustakh Ishq

The Gustakh Ishq is a Pakistani drama which could not impress the Indian people at the time of priemere but it is one of the best dramas of the neighbouring country and has an appealing story. The drama features Zahid Ahmed, Noor Khan, Iqra Aziz adn was directed by Furqan T Siddiqui.

The OST of the drama is quite popular in Pakistan and it is sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali.

8. Alif

Alif is 2019 Pakistani spiritual romantic drama which has 24 episodes. The drama is directed by Haseen Hassan and is considered among the top 10 popular Urdu dramas. It is based on Alif by Umera Ahmed and it stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan and Ahsan Khan in lead roles.

The OST of the drama series is sung and composed by the Suja Haider who has composed various top songs of the Coke Studio. The female vocalist of the song is Momina Mushtesan.

9. Tere Bin

Tere Bin is a popular Pakistani drama which stars Wahaj Ali , Yumna Zaidi Sabeena Farooq and Sohail Sameer in lead roles. The drama got hit across the borders so did its OST.

The OST of the drama is sung by Shani Arshad and lyrics of the song is written by Sabir Zafar.



10. Alvida

The Alvida is a popular Pakistani drama which stars Imran Abbas as Hadi and Sanam Jung as Haya. The Haya and Hadi lovestory is still quoted in Pakistan since the last episode of the drama was aired on 24th of June 2015. The drama also stars Zahid Ahmed, Sarah Khan and naveen Waqar among others.

The OST of the drama is sung by renowned singer Shafqat Aamanat Ali and is a must listen song.

11. Suno Chanda

Suno Chanada season 1 and 2 is were equally loved across the borders and is among the hit drama series of Pakistan. It features Farhaan Saeed and Iqra Aziz in lead roles. The OST of the drama is sung by Farhan Saeed and is loved by the fans in India and Pakistan.

12. Ishq Hai

The Ishq Hai is a famous Pakistani drama and it stars Minal Khan and Danish Taimoor in lead roles. The OST of the drama is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and most of the video clips in India and Pakistan are doing rounds on social media where we can hear Rahat’s song in the background.

Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’s last episode was aired on the 14th of December 2022 and it stars Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Shehzaan Rahat and Hammad Shoaib among others. The OST of the drama is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and composed by Asim Raza.

The other popular OSTs include — Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Dilagi, Fitoor, Yeh Dil Mera, Yakeen Ka Safar, Baaghi, Diyar-e-Dil, Kala Doriya, Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mann Mayal, Khaani, Ishqiya, Pyaray Afzal, Aye Musht-e-Khaak, Habs and Koi Chand Rakh among others.