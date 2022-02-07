Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K’s Awantipore

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 7th February 2022 8:55 pm IST

Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Awatipore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

“One terrorist killed. Search going on,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

