Tesla brings SUV to India, it’s second offering in the country as it looks to expand market

Mumbai: American electric carmaker Tesla on Wednesday, April 22, announced acceleration of its journey in India, driving in the three-row six-seater SUV Model YL priced at Rs 61.99 lakh, its second offering in the country.

The company, which last year made its much-awaited entry into India with the launch of its Model Y, is also revving up expansion of charging network across highways connecting major cities.

“What we are going to do in the coming quarter or in this quarter is to expand our service and body shop network and presence in cities of Bengal, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad,” Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said at the launch.

Stating that the company will be closer to its customers, he said, “Service for us is more of peace of mind to our customers because you don’t need to come to the Tesla service centre to fix your car.”

Charging is a very important part of the ecosystem that we are building here in India, he said and added the company had already enabled five supercharger stations in India and each of these locations was strategically selected.

Agarwal said the company is looking to “disrupt” the premium SUV segment with the newly launched Model YL.

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“We want to build the charging around the lifestyle of our customers,” he said.

India has a similar population like China where Tesla has 2,500 plus superchargers, he said.

“That is what when we are committed to the market, as the market demands, as per the lifestyle of our customers… we are going to build the charging infrastructure in this country,” Agarwal said.

‘And in the coming months, you will see that we will connect the major cities in this country with our supercharger and charging network. This will include Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai. So you will see the supercharger infrastructure on these key highways,” he said.

He said the company also planned to build destination charging infrastructure around these cities because this is where its customers are.

That is how we will build and expand the charging ecosystem for our customers, he added.