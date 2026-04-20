Renault Duster gets 5-star safety rating in BNCAP

New Delhi: Renault India on Monday, April 20, said its new Duster SUV has received a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment program(BNCAP).

The new Duster scored a highly competitive performance across both adult and child occupant protection categories at 30.49 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection, the company said in a statement.

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“This result is rooted in engineering execution on the ground. The Duster was subjected to extensive simulations, physical crash tests, and system-level validations, with a strong focus on realworld Indian driving conditions,” Chief of Renault Engineering, India, V Vikraman, said.

“From body structure performance to restraint calibration and electronic safety systems, every element was engineered, tested and refined to work together. The 5-star BNCAP rating reflects the rigour of that end-to-end engineering and validation process,” he added.