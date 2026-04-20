Renault Duster gets 5-star safety rating in BNCAP

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 20th April 2026 4:59 pm IST|   Updated: 20th April 2026 5:02 pm IST
Renault Duster with 5-star safety rating in BNCAP, showcasing advanced safety features and modern design.
Renault Duster

New Delhi: Renault India on Monday, April 20, said its new Duster SUV has received a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment program(BNCAP).

The new Duster scored a highly competitive performance across both adult and child occupant protection categories at 30.49 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection, the company said in a statement.

“This result is rooted in engineering execution on the ground. The Duster was subjected to extensive simulations, physical crash tests, and system-level validations, with a strong focus on realworld Indian driving conditions,” Chief of Renault Engineering, India, V Vikraman, said.

Subhan Bakery

“From body structure performance to restraint calibration and electronic safety systems, every element was engineered, tested and refined to work together. The 5-star BNCAP rating reflects the rigour of that end-to-end engineering and validation process,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 20th April 2026 4:59 pm IST|   Updated: 20th April 2026 5:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button