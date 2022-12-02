Tesla launches electric Semi trucks

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday launched the long delayed electric Semi trucks during a virtual event.

Tesla claims that its Semi trucks have thrice “the power of any diesel truck on the road, with the efficiency to go 500 miles” and engineers have tested the vehicles in a “variety of harsh conditions to maximize reliability and durability”.

“Semi has a tri-motor system & carbon-sleeved rotors just like Plaid. One unit for efficiency, two acceleration units for torque,” Tesla said in a tweet.

Musk said that the company’s team completed an 800-km drive with a Semi truck “weighing in at 81,000 lbs!” in a single charge.

The new electric trucks are designed like a bullet for more efficiency and give a better driver experience by providing max road visibility, space to stand up, two 15-inch touch screens, wireless phone charging, and much more.

“It looks sick,” Musk said at the event.

Also Read Netflix plans to expand early feedback programme to more subscribers

“You want to drive that. I mean, that thing looks like it came from the future,” he added.

He later described Semi as a “beast”.

In the launch event, Musk also highlighted Semi trucks wrapped in Pepsi and Frito Lay logos.

The truck’s concept was first unveiled in 2017 and was supposed to go into production in 2019. But was delayed for multiple reasons, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and a global parts shortage.

Last month, Tesla had started the production of the Semi that would first reach Pepsi facilities.

Pepsi had ordered 100 Semi trucks in December 2017, a month after it was announced.

It costs $20,000 to reserve a Tesla Semi Truck.