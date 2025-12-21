TGCSB alerts public on rising cases of Chrome attack, WhatsApp ghost pairing

If users detect suspicious activity, go to WhatsApp Linked Devices and remove any unknown devices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st December 2025 6:36 pm IST
WhatsApp logo
WhatsApp logo

Hyderabad: With an alarming number of rising cybercrime and online fraud cases, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), on Sunday, issued an alert against Chrome Attack and WhatsApp Ghost Pairing, warning of loss of sensitive data and financial information.

What is Chrome Attack and WhatsApp Ghost Pairing

A Chrome Attack takes place when users visit malicious websites or click on links, allowing cybercrime attackers to steal stored data, such as bank credentials, stored in their Chrome browser.

Likewise, WhatsApp Ghost Pairing occurs when cybercriminals take over a user’s WhatsApp account, without their knowledge, by sharing a verification code through fake messages or links. They can monitor the victim’s chats, even as WhatsApp continues to function normally on the user’s phone.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

What to do when your phone is compromised

  • If users detect suspicious activity, go to WhatsApp Linked Devices and remove any unknown devices.
  • Stop using the affected app or browser immediately.
  • Document everything. Take screenshots of messages, links, and pop-ups.
  • Save your transaction IDs, UTR numbers and call logs.
  • Change passwords of email, banking and social media and inform your respective banks or payment apps if money is involved.
  • Keep Google Chrome updated to the latest version.

Prevention

Never share OTPs, PINs, CVV numbers or WhatsApp codes.

Beware against clicking unknown or urgent-looking links

Avoid logging in through suspicious websites or pop-ups.

Memory Khan Seminar

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad police commissioner of police VC Sajjanar warned against the same. Sharing an example on his social media page, he warned users to regularly check their WhatsApp’s Linked Devices section and remove any unfamiliar accounts. He urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on unknown links to prevent cyber fraud.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st December 2025 6:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button