TGCSB warns against parcel delivery fraud on World Post Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has urged people to remain vigilant against parcel delivery frauds, fake delivery notifications and phishing links on the occasion of World Post Day on October 9.

With messages, parcels and emails becoming an integral part of everyday communication, cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting delivery-related notifications to trick people into divulging personal information, clicking malicious links or making fraudulent payments.

The Bureau advised the public to verify delivery messages before acting on them and exercise caution when receiving unexpected notifications about parcels, failed deliveries, address corrections or pending charges. Fraudsters may impersonate courier companies, postal services or delivery personnel to create a sense of urgency and persuade recipients to click suspicious links.

The TGCSB urged people not to share bank account details, card information, passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs) with unknown callers or through unverified websites. They should avoid making payments through links received in unsolicited messages and verify the status of parcels directly through the official website or customer care channels of the concerned postal or courier service.

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Pause, Think and Verify

The Bureau emphasised the importance of following a simple safety rule: Pause, Think and Verify before clicking a link, sharing personal information or making a payment.

People should be wary of messages claiming that a parcel is held up due to an incorrect address, customs charges or an unpaid delivery fee, particularly when the message contains an unfamiliar link or demands immediate payment.

The Bureau advised citizens to delete suspicious messages, block fraudulent numbers and report suspected cyber fraud without delay. Anyone who loses money in an online scam should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and lodge a complaint through the official portal.

The TGCSB said that a moment of verification could help prevent financial losses and protect personal information, urging citizens to stay alert and practise safe digital habits while using postal and courier services.