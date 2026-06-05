TGPSC announces recruitment for deputy educational officer posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released a recruitment notification inviting online applications for the post of Deputy Educational Officer/Gazetted Head Master Grade-I in the state.

According to the notification, a total of 24 vacancies are available for the recruitment.

TGPSC recruitment 2026 details

The online application process will begin on June 12, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until July 19, 2026.

The recruitment notification number is 03/G/SE/2026, dated June 5, 2026.

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Age limit

Candidates applying for the post must be between 18 and 44 years of age as on July 1, 2026.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official TGPSC website.

The recruitment notification was issued by the TPSC on June 5, 2026.