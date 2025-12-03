TGPWU demand action against unfair conditions of gig workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), in a letter to the Telangana Labour Minister, Vivek Venkat Swamy, on Wednesday, December 3, called for immediate attention and action against the deteriorating working conditions of porter drivers.

The union represents thousands of app-based drivers, delivery agents, and home-based services in Telangana.

TGPWU claimed that despite repeated complaints, their issues remain unresolved, which has resulted in “severe financial and mental stress” for the drivers.

They listed out key demands focused on their wage, unfair penalties, fuel costs and other issues.

A major requirement they demanded was fair and transparent pricing, as a drastic reduction in trip payouts pushes drivers into financial distress. They demanded that the labour department ensure fair and consistent rates and prevent sudden changes.

The union asserted that the cancellation charges must be paid to the drivers. It argued that cancellation charges often waste the drivers’ time and fuel. Thus, introducing mandatory cancellation charges, which are credited to the driver without exemptions, allows compensation for the wasted amenities.

They further brought to light the “unfair” practice of blocking drivers’ accounts, which lacks a clear grievance redressal process. They demanded that drivers receive proper evidence and an opportunity to explain their side.

Several drivers also complained of unsafe situations where passengers are not verified, unlike when drivers are often verified for the safety of passengers.

The key demands also included wait time charges and unfair ratings, which affect their chances of getting booked. “Stop algorithmic pressure on drivers. Ratings must be fair, not influenced by unrealistic expectations from customers,” their letter read.

TGPWU has called for regular monthly meetings with Porter management to ensure greater transparency and fairness in operations.

The union emphasised that while Porter’s growth is driven by the hard work of its drivers, the existing system is pushing many of them into debt and economic insecurity. TGPWU urged the company to take immediate corrective measures to safeguard drivers’ livelihoods and dignity.

The union has also sought a formal meeting within the next seven days to discuss these demands in detail.