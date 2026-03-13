TGSRTC allows free travel for pass-holding students for Class 10 exams

The concession will be applicable only during the examination period, i.e. from March 14 to April 16.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th March 2026 8:14 pm IST
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Hyderabad: In view of the SSC Public Examinations, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Friday, March 13, announced that all male students will be allowed to travel free of cost to and from exam centres by furnishing their hall tickets and a valid bus pass.

This is irrespective of the distance and origin/destination mentioned on the bus pass. However, if any student does not have a free/concessional bus pass, they are required to pay the normal fare.

The concession will be applicable only during the examination period, i.e. from March 14 to April 16. Free travel will be allowed for students on all days of exams even if it happens to be a public holiday.

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Meanwhile, zero-fare tickets will be issued to female students under the Maha Lakshmi free bus scheme as per regular procedure.

A Help Desk has also been established at bus stations to guide students and monitor the special operations at the examination centres throughout the exam period.


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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th March 2026 8:14 pm IST

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