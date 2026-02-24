Intermediate exams: TGSRTC allows free travel for pass holders

Male candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost from their residence to the examination centre and back by showing their hall ticket and a valid concessional bus pass irrespective of the distance and destination.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th February 2026 5:52 pm IST|   Updated: 24th February 2026 6:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: In view of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026, taking place from February 25 to March 13, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has allowed all male candidates holding bus passes to travel free of cost to and from exam centres in the Greater Hyderabad Zone.

Male candidates showing their hall ticket and a valid concessional bus pass will be allowed to travel free of cost, irrespective of the distance and origin/destination mentioned on the bus pass.

This applies to all exam days, including public holidays and Sundays. Candidates can travel on Express buses with a COMBI ticket (extra Rs 20 charge) by showing the aforementioned documents.

If a candidate does not have a bus pass, he must pay the normal fare for the journey.

Zero fare tickets will be issued to female students under Maha Lakshmi scheme as per usual. Buses have been asked to stop at enroute examination centres on request of students.

