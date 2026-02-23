Telangana Intermediate exams: 5-minute grace time to enter centre

Hyderabad: Students who are appearing for the 2026 Telangana Intermediate exams, which are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 25, will get a five-minute grace period to enter exam centres.

Although the examination will begin at 9 am, students can enter the centres until 9:05 am.

Number of students registered

As many as 9,97,075 students have registered across the state for the Intermediate exams. Among them, 4,89,126 are first-year students and 5,07,949 are second-year students.

The examinations will be conducted from February 25 to March 18 at 1,495 centres.

The authorities have deployed 28,500 invigilators. Additionally, 1,495 chief superintendents and departmental officers have been appointed.

Moreover, there are 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads.

Telangana inter exams 2026 hall tickets

Hall tickets have been uploaded on the college login portals.

Apart from it, students can download them directly from the Board’s website or obtain copies from MeeSeva Centres.

After getting the hall tickets, the candidates need to verify details such as their name, medium of examination and subjects. For corrections, if any, they need to contact the college principal.

For the mental well-being of the students during the examination period, the Board is going to offer free counselling through the toll-free number 14416.

In order to address the concerns of students and parents, a control room has been set up, which can be contacted by dialling 040-24655027 and 9240205555.