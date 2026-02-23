Tenant in Hyderabad apartment receives warning over female guest

The incident came to light after the tenant shared his experience on Reddit.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2026 10:14 am IST|   Updated: 23rd February 2026 10:15 am IST
love jihad couple
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A male tenant in Hyderabad has alleged that he received a warning from his residential society after inviting a female colleague to his apartment.

The incident came to light after the tenant shared his experience on Reddit.

Got a Notice from the Apartment Secretary
by u/Ok-Cheetah-1026 in hyderabad

Hyderabad apartment tenant invited colleague for dinner

According to the post, the tenant had invited his colleague to his home a few times over the past month for tea, snacks, and dinner.

Add as a preferred source on Google

He stated that even though no inconvenience was caused to the neighbours, the apartment society’s secretary reportedly issued a written notice which warned him of eviction if the act is repeated.

Describing it moral policing, the tenant of Hyderabad apartment expressed confusion over the warning. He stressed that his actions did not violate any norms related to public disturbance or safety within the residential complex.

Post gained attention online

The post quickly gained attention online. It triggered debate about the legality of restrictive housing society practices and the rights of tenants in private residences.

MS Admissions 2026-27

While some users shared similar experiences involving social restrictions in apartment communities, others advised the tenant to formally challenge the notice.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2026 10:14 am IST|   Updated: 23rd February 2026 10:15 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button