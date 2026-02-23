Tenant in Hyderabad apartment receives warning over female guest

Hyderabad: A male tenant in Hyderabad has alleged that he received a warning from his residential society after inviting a female colleague to his apartment.

The incident came to light after the tenant shared his experience on Reddit.

Hyderabad apartment tenant invited colleague for dinner

According to the post, the tenant had invited his colleague to his home a few times over the past month for tea, snacks, and dinner.

He stated that even though no inconvenience was caused to the neighbours, the apartment society’s secretary reportedly issued a written notice which warned him of eviction if the act is repeated.

Also Read Hyderabad to see unseasonal rains on Monday, IMD forecasts hazy conditions

Describing it moral policing, the tenant of Hyderabad apartment expressed confusion over the warning. He stressed that his actions did not violate any norms related to public disturbance or safety within the residential complex.

Post gained attention online

The post quickly gained attention online. It triggered debate about the legality of restrictive housing society practices and the rights of tenants in private residences.

While some users shared similar experiences involving social restrictions in apartment communities, others advised the tenant to formally challenge the notice.