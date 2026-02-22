Hyderabad to see unseasonal rains on Monday, IMD forecasts hazy conditions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to see the first unseasonal rains of the year on Monday, February 23, along with India Meteorological Department (IMD)-forecast hazy conditions.

However, the rains are going to be moderate.

Other districts

As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, scattered moderate rains are also expected in Central, East, and West Telangana districts.

Today too, isolated rains are likely in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem during night hours.

Today's FORECAST – Feb 22, 2026



A warm day expected in entire Telangana



ISOLATED RAIN expected in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri – Kothagudem during night hours



Other districts – Drizzle during night/mainly dry weather expected



Tomorrow… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 22, 2026

IMD Hyderabad issues no alert for rains

Though the weather department has forecast hazy conditions, it has not issued any alert.

As per the department’s prediction, the hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours till February 25.

Also Read Open plot auction near Hyderabad fetches Rs 51,000 per sq yard

In view of the rains forecasts, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly in the next week.