Hyderabad to see unseasonal rains on Monday, IMD forecasts hazy conditions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to see the first unseasonal rains of the year on Monday, February 23, along with India Meteorological Department (IMD)-forecast hazy conditions.
However, the rains are going to be moderate.
Other districts
As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, scattered moderate rains are also expected in Central, East, and West Telangana districts.
Today too, isolated rains are likely in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem during night hours.
IMD Hyderabad issues no alert for rains
Though the weather department has forecast hazy conditions, it has not issued any alert.
As per the department’s prediction, the hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours till February 25.
In view of the rains forecasts, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly in the next week.