Open plot auction near Hyderabad fetches Rs 51,000 per sq yard

Hyderabad: Telangana Housing Board has conducted the public auction of open plots in Lakshmiguda, Rajendranagar mandal near Hyderabad.

The highest bid touched Rs 51,000 per square yard on Wednesday, February 18.

14 open plots near Hyderabad sold

According to Vice-Chairman VP Gautham, a total of 14 plots were sold through the auction.

It generated overall revenue of Rs 14.75 crore for the Board.

The Board had issued a notification for the sale on February 2, and the auction witnessed participation from 49 bidders.

Offset price

For the auction, the offset price was fixed at Rs 32,000 per square yard. While the top bid reached Rs 51,000 per square yard, the lowest successful bid matched the base price of Rs 32,000.

The average bid across the auction stood at Rs 44,285 per square yard.

The auction shows the demand for residential open plots in the Rajendranagar area near Hyderabad.