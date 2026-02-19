Open plot auction near Hyderabad fetches Rs 51,000 per sq yard

For the auction, the offset price was fixed at Rs 32,000 per square yard.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 11:51 am IST
Hyderabad: HMDA cancels 10 Mokila Phase-1 bids for non-payment of deposits
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Housing Board has conducted the public auction of open plots in Lakshmiguda, Rajendranagar mandal near Hyderabad.

The highest bid touched Rs 51,000 per square yard on Wednesday, February 18.

14 open plots near Hyderabad sold

According to Vice-Chairman VP Gautham, a total of 14 plots were sold through the auction.

Add as a preferred source on Google

It generated overall revenue of Rs 14.75 crore for the Board.

The Board had issued a notification for the sale on February 2, and the auction witnessed participation from 49 bidders.

Offset price

For the auction, the offset price was fixed at Rs 32,000 per square yard. While the top bid reached Rs 51,000 per square yard, the lowest successful bid matched the base price of Rs 32,000.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The average bid across the auction stood at Rs 44,285 per square yard.

The auction shows the demand for residential open plots in the Rajendranagar area near Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 11:51 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button