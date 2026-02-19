Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanthi procession

The procession is scheduled from Puranapool Darwaza to the Shivaji statue.

Published: 19th February 2026 8:45 am IST|   Updated: 19th February 2026 9:53 am IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory for diversions in view of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanthi procession on Thursday, February 19.

The procession is scheduled from Puranapool Darwaza to the Shivaji statue. It will be followed by a public meeting near Salarjung Bridge.

Traffic diversions, alternate routes in Hyderabad

RTC buses travelling from Shamshabad and Attapur towards Puranapool Darwaza will be diverted at Aramghar towards Chandrayangutta.

Vehicles moving from Aramghar towards Puranapool Darwaza will be redirected at Bahadurpura X Road towards Kishan Bagh and Kamatipura.

As part of the diversions, traffic heading from Madina towards Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, will be diverted at Goodwill Cafe via Parthiwada towards Bahadurpura X Road. Vehicles coming from City College towards Puranapool Darwaza will be diverted at City College towards MJ Bridge.

Commuters travelling from 100 Feet Road, Jiyaguda and Karwan towards Puranapool Darwaza will be redirected at Puranapool X Road towards Jummerath Bazar and MJ Bridge.

Diversion timings

The traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force from 11 am to 6 pm.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid congestion during the procession and public meeting.

