Schools in Hyderabad to shift to half-day schedule

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to shift to a half-day schedule as part of the arrangement.

Under the new schedule, schools will function from 8 am to 12:30 pm from March 16. Students in government and local body institutions will receive mid-day meals at 12:30 pm.

Hyderabad schools designated as SSC exam centres to follow separate timings

Schools designated as centres for SSC Public Examinations will follow separate timings during the exam period.

These institutions will conduct classes from 1 pm to 5 pm, as the examinations will be held in the morning session.

In government schools that host Class X examination centres, mid-day meals will be served first, followed by classes.

After the completion of the examinations, these schools in Hyderabad and other districts will resume the regular half-day schedule from 8 am to 12.30 pm.

The academic calendar also outlines the upcoming summer break. Schools will remain closed from April 24 to June 11 and will reopen for the 2026–27 academic year on June 12.

Meanwhile, the School Education department has revised the schedule for Urdu medium schools and district institutes of education and training in view of Ramzan. These institutions may function from 8 am to 1.30 pm between February 19 and March 20.

To make up for lost instructional time, additional classes will be conducted after the festival. Upper primary and high schools will run one extra hour daily, while primary schools will add half an hour of teaching time each day.