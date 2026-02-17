Woman’s body kept in Hyderabad flat for four days, police launch probe

Cops are conducting a probe to determine the reasons behind the delay in performing the last rites.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2026 8:42 am IST
Representational Image
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman’s body was kept inside a flat in Hyderabad for four days without performing the last rites.

The incident occurred at Sri Sai Bharadwaj Apartments in Ramakrishna Nagar. The deceased, who is identified as Shailaja, a 45-year-old, reportedly died due to illness on Friday, February 13.

Foul smell from Hyderabad flat

According to residents, the family did not conduct the funeral and kept the body inside their residence. Suspicion grew after a foul smell began spreading through the building.

After getting the information, the cops from the Kukatpally police reached the apartment on Monday, February 16, and shifted the body from the Hyderabad flat for further procedures.

Probe started

Later, police began the probe into the incident.

The cops are conducting a probe to determine the reasons behind the delay in performing the last rites.

