Hyderabad student among toppers in JEE Main 2026

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad emerged as one of the toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 for BE/BTech by securing 100 percentile.

The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, February 16.

Hyderabad student among 11 toppers of JEE Main 2026

The student, Vivan Sharad Maheshwari, who emerged as the state topper, is also among the 11 candidates nationwide in the general category who achieved a 100 percentile.

In comparison, three students from Telangana had secured perfect scores in the previous year’s examination.

Also Read AIMIM Corporator Alia Begum goes missing after election results, complaint filed

Across the country, 12 candidates, including one from Hyderabad, emerged as toppers by achieving 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1 for BE/BTech, including two students from Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from Vivan, no other student from Telangana featured among the top scorers in different categories.

A total of 13,55,293 candidates were registered for the examination. It included 4,67,817 girls and 8,87,476 boys.

Out of them, 13,04,653 candidates appeared for the test, comprising 4,49,568 girls and 8,55,085 boys. The NTA withheld the scores of 68 candidates due to unfair practices or identity verification discrepancies.

Before releasing the results, the agency issued the final answer key and removed nine questions from the paper. Physics was the most affected subject, with seven questions dropped, while Mathematics saw two questions removed. No questions were dropped from the Chemistry section.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to April 9.