AIMIM Corporator Alia Begum goes missing after election results, complaint filed

Party leaders have alleged possible involvement of the BRS.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2026 2:02 pm IST|   Updated: 16th February 2026 2:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: A newly elected All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator from Ward No 3 in Kagaznagar, Alia Begum, reportedly went missing on Monday, February 16.

Since the announcement of the Telangana municipal election results, the corporator has been untraceable, party officials said. The AIMIM has filed a complaint at the local police station.

Party leaders alleged the possible involvement of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

While filing the complaint, they urged authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, February 15, AIMIM party workers from Buldana district were beaten at Lal Darwaza near Maisamma Temple.

A group of AIMIM workers, including Arif Pathan Khan from Buldana district, were travelling in a car bearing the party flag. When they went to Lal Darwaza, some people stopped them and began abusing them. The people then thrashed the AIMIM workers and damaged the party flag.

The party workers had come from Maharashtra to attend the 68th anniversary celebrations of the AIMIM at Darussalam in Old City.

After the incident, AIMIM MLA Zulfeqar Ali, along with other party workers, reached the Moghalpura Police Station and lodged a complaint.

