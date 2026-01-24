AIMIM corporator apologises after ‘paint Mumbra green’ remark backlash

Hyderabad: Newly elected All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Mumbra corporator, Sahar Yunus Shaikh, has apologised for her controversial “paint Mumbra green” remark, days after it triggered strong criticism.

The 22-year-old submitted a written apology at the Mumbra police station and clarified her position, stating she respects the national flag, stands by the tricolour and would never act against the nation’s identity.

“We have accepted her apology and issued a warning. If such a statement is repeated, strict action will be taken,” Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya criticised the AIMIM corporator and described the remark as part of a broader political strategy. While noting her young age, he alleged that such statements were aimed at polarising voters. He claimed that the AIMIM was experimenting with divisive politics in certain areas and warned that his party would oppose any such attempts.

Major gains for AIMIM in municipal polls

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM registered significant gains in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) election results, bagging five of the 131 seats and outperforming parties like Congress, which failed to open its account, and Shiv Sena (UBT), which secured 1 seat.

Shaikh, after her victory from ward 30 in the January 15 Thane municipal polls, taunted Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) (NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and declared her intent to “paint all of Mumbra green” during her five-year tenure.

“In the next five years, every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM. Mumbra must be completely painted green,” the corporator from Mumbra locality in Thane said in her victory speech.

The video went massively viral, welcoming the ire of Opposition parties who claimed the remarks were provocative and intended to incite communal tension. Sahar issued a clarification, stating her remarks were solely in reference to her party, and not against any community.

“My party’s flag is green. Had it been saffron, I would have said we will paint Mumbra bhagwa (saffron),” Sahar said on January 22.