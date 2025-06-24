TGSRTC MD Sajjanar warns of legal action over attacks on staff

Hyderabad: Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) chairman and managing director V C Sajjanar on Monday, June 23 warned of legal action against those who attack TGSRTC staff.

The warning came after driver Vidya Sagar, from Bandlaguda depot, was attacked recently by a group of individuals following a fatal road accident involving RTC bus that led to the death of a pregnant woman at Attapur on June 19.

Sajjanar visited the driver, who is recovering in a hospital, inquired about his health and the details of the incident. He assured the driver that the corporation would support him and urged staff not to fear such incidents.

The MD added that rowdy sheeters will be opened against those responsible, with the cooperation of the police department.

The accident involving pregnant woman sparked unwarranted assault. It occurred when the door of a parked car on the roadside reportedly opened suddenly, causing a passing two-wheeler to lose control and fall under the rear wheels of the RTC bus.

A pregnant woman riding a bike died on the spot. Despite having no fault in the incident, the bus driver was assaulted. He is currently treated at Tarnaka RTC Hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by RTC officials, the Attapur Police booked a case.