Telangana govt sincere about BC reservations: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has reiterated that the Congress government remains “sincere and committed” regarding reservations for Backward Classes (BCs). Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, June 23.

Ponnam criticised BC leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah for discussing BC support with MLC Kavitha, stating that such actions are inappropriate.

Joined by MLC Addanki Dayakar, Corporation Chairmen Nuthi Srikanth Goud, Mettu Sai Kumar, and other leaders, Minister Ponnam emphasised the Congress party’s clarity on the BC vision. \

“Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly and unequivocally spoken about the BC vision in Parliament. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and the entire Cabinet are united and clear in their stance,” he said.

Ponnam further invited former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and all those who stood by him to join hands with the Congress for the welfare of BCs.

“It is a fact that 56 percent of Telangana’s population belongs to BCs. It would have been better if Kavitha had spoken about the weaker sections when the BRS was in power. Now, no one is willing to trust her,” he remarked.

Expressing respect for R Krishnaiah, Ponnam urged him not to “diminish his stature” by collaborating with BRS leaders on BC issues.

“As a younger brother, I request you, please seek an appointment with Prime Minister Modi. Let us all, regardless of political affiliations, meet him together to discuss BC reservations,” Ponnam appealed.