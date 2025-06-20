Video: Hyderabad woman dies in road accident at Attapur

Hyderabad: In yet another road accident in Hyderabad, a pregnant woman died at Attapur on Thursday.

The incident took place at pillar number 198 of the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway.

Woman was traveling towards Rajendranagar

When the accident took place, the woman, identified as 35-year-old Asra, was traveling from Mehdipatnam to Rajendranagar.

She was traveling on her husband Mohammed’s Activa.

Hyderabad woman dies in road accident at Attapur@TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/iAWForo2aW — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) June 20, 2025

In the accident, the woman died on the spot, and her husband was injured and shifted to a hospital.

How Hyderabad woman died in road accident

As per the details, the couple, who was driving on the road in Attapur, fell down when the driver of a car, which was halted reportedly suddenly, opened the door.

After falling down, the woman came under the wheels of an RTC bus, which was coming from behind.

Following the incident, the Attapur police registered a case and started an investigation.