Video: Hyderabad woman dies in road accident at Attapur

In the accident, the woman died on the spot, and her husband was injured and shifted to a hospital.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2025 9:00 am IST
Representative image
Representational image

Hyderabad: In yet another road accident in Hyderabad, a pregnant woman died at Attapur on Thursday.

The incident took place at pillar number 198 of the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway.

Woman was traveling towards Rajendranagar

When the accident took place, the woman, identified as 35-year-old Asra, was traveling from Mehdipatnam to Rajendranagar.

MS Creative School

She was traveling on her husband Mohammed’s Activa.

In the accident, the woman died on the spot, and her husband was injured and shifted to a hospital.

How Hyderabad woman died in road accident

As per the details, the couple, who was driving on the road in Attapur, fell down when the driver of a car, which was halted reportedly suddenly, opened the door.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

After falling down, the woman came under the wheels of an RTC bus, which was coming from behind.

Following the incident, the Attapur police registered a case and started an investigation.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2025 9:00 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button