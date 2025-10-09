TGSRTC ticket price hike: Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over house arrest

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday, October 9 questioned the Congress over freedom of speech as he was put under house arrest ahead of a protest against the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s bus fare hike.

The former Telangana health minister took to X and criticised the Congress government over the move. He took to X and said, “Is this how Congress claims to be saving the Constitution? The Right to Protest, a Fundamental Right guaranteed by the Constitution of India, has been severely curtailed.”

The Siddipet MLA said that Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution give citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression and life and personal liberty.

The Reality of the 7th Promise of Congress.



Is this how the Congress claims to be saving the Constitution?



The Right to Protest, a Fundamental Right guaranteed by the Constitution of India, has been severely curtailed.



Under Article 19(1)(a), every citizen has the freedom of… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) October 9, 2025

“When citizens and MLAs are kept under house arrest without due legal process, it strikes at the very heart of the Constitution,” he said.

” How can travelling in an RTC bus and submitting a memorandum to the RTC MD warrant house arrest?” the Siddipet MLA further questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .

Rao’s reaction came after he and other leaders of the BRS were put under house arrest. The BRS leaders planned a protest against the fare hike by the TGSRTC.