TGSRTC ticket price hike protest: Police deployed at KTR's house

KTR said he just wanted to meet the RTC MD and hand him a representation.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 9th October 2025 12:21 pm IST
Poliice deployed at KTR's house ahead of BRS protest against RTC fare hike

Hyderabad: Police were deployed at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s residence on Thursday, October 9.

The deployment comes at a time when the BRS has planned a protest against the fare hike by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

KTR took to X and said, “All I wanted to do is board an RTC bus peacefully, travel to RTC MD office & submit a letter demanding roll back of steep hike in Bus ticket fares. Look at the number of police officers deployed right now outside my housing complex!! All to prevent one person from boarding a Bus ?! Wish the police show the same level of enthusiasm about controlling the crime rate that is spiraling in Hyderabad “

On Wednesday, the BRS working president announced the protest. He said that he would travel from Rathifile Bus Station in Secunderabad, former education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will travel from Maheshwaram, and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao will take the bus from Mehdipatnam.

Several other BRS leaders will participate in the protest by travelling from various other places.

Ponnam Prabhakar criticises BRS

Telangana Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has criticised the BRS, stating that ‘those who have imposed iron fists on bandhs and protests in the last ten years have no right to call for Chalo Bus Bhavan.’

Speaking about the fare hike, the minister said that since the government has planned to introduce 275 more electric buses in the next 3 months, they have invested in charging stations at depots, each costing Rs 10 crores, and fares have been revised to accommodate the increased costs.

He went on to mention that the Congress government had rolled out the free bus scheme within 48 hours of coming to power in Telangana and has provided 2.5 billion free rides so far.

