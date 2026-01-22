TGSRTC to establish fast-charging stations across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of the government’s push for electric mobility, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is preparing to operate 2,200 electric buses and will be setting up charging stations across 25 bus depots across the Greater Hyderabad region.

TGSRTC and the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) held a coordination meeting on Thursday, January 22, to discuss arrangements for providing power connections to the electric vehicle charging stations.

Two charging points will be established at Suryapet, Sangareddy and Nalgonda depots.

According to RTC officials, nearly 124 megawatts of power supply will be required for this project. The meeting also deliberated on the infrastructure and procedures for laying electricity lines to support the stations.

TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy said efforts are being made to introduce electric buses on a larger scale in the Greater Hyderabad region within this year.

From the corporation’s side, space will be arranged at available locations for setting up switching stations or substations required for the charging stations, he added.

Further, the TGSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui instructed electricity officials to examine the applications submitted by TGSRTC, to prepare estimates by February 1, and commence the work.