How can BRS MLA be invited to Congress internal meet, asks Jeevan Reddy

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 7:59 pm IST
Defected MLA M Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: In a fit of rage, former minister and senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy walked out of a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, January 21, objecting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar’s presence.

Speaking to reporters outside the office, Reddy asked how the party allowed an outsider to join an internal meeting. “Why is a member of an Opposition party (BRS) attending this meeting?” he charged.

Sanjay Kumar is one of the 10 BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress soon after the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. The pink party approached the Supreme Court, asking for their disqualification since they won on a BRS ticket.

On January 16, the apex court gave a two-week deadline to Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to file a status report on the adjudication of disqualification pleas against BRS MLAs.

Previously, the Speaker provided a green chit to seven MLAs – Arekapudi Gandhi, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, T Prakash Goud, Tellam Venkat Rao, Kale Yadaiah, and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy – stating no conclusive evidence was found. 

However, he reserved his judgment on M Sanjay Kumar.

It should be noted that Sanjay Kumar defeated Jeevan Reddy in the last Assembly elections.

