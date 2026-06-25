TGSWREIS invites applications for 117 teaching posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), on Wednesday, June 24, released a job notification for 117 teaching posts to provide coaching classes for competitive examination aspirants.

These courses include IIT-JEE, NEET, Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on a temporary honorarium basis at its Foundation, Sports and District Centres of Excellence (COEs) across Telangana.

Out of the 117 vacancies, 50 are allotted to Foundation and Sports Centres of Excellence with an honorarium of Rs 650 per hour while 67 are available in District Centres of Excellence with an honorarium of Rs 250 per hour.

Selected candidates will be required to work at the allotted colleges from 8 am to 5 pm.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates interested in IIT-JEE and NEET teaching should have an MSc degree with at least a First Division from a recognised university.

Likewise, those interested in CMA teaching should possess an MCom or an MBA degree. Applicants of CLAT teaching posts should be a graduate.

Applicants should possess a minimum of five years of teaching experience in their respective fields.

For UPSC coaching, candidates must hold postgraduate qualifications in Political Science, History, Geology, Economics, Mathematics or Life Sciences and have at least three years of experience.

How to apply

The application form can be downloaded from the TGSWREIS website. After filling in the forms should should be submitted along with relevant documents to the State Officer’s office.

Applications will be accepted between June 25 and June 30. This includes holidays.

The written exam is scheduled for July 12.