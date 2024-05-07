The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma’s TOTAL fee for 13 episodes

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma’s return to the screens with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix has been a roaring success, keeping audiences hooked to the screens with its blend of celebrity chat and comedy. Since its premiere earlier this year, the show has become a must-watch for viewers, thanks to its star-studded lineup and hilarious antics.

With celebrity guests making interesting revelations, the entertainment quotient of The Great Indian Kapil Show has soared even more. Kapil Sharma’s comeback has undoubtedly struck gold, with his talented ensemble of comedians including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Sunil Grover adding to the laughter and joy.

The first season of the show comprises 13 episodes, with only six episodes aired so far and seven more yet to be released. As the shooting of all 13 episode got concluded recently, let’s take a peek into Kapil Sharma’s earnings for the entire season.

Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Fee

As per reports by Zee News, Kapil Sharma is commanding a staggering salary of over Rs 5 crores per episode, making him the highest-paid artist on The Great Indian Kapil Show. So, for all 13 episodes, Kapil Sharma’s total earnings for the season 1 are estimated to be around a whopping Rs 65 crores. Pretty fancy and huge, isn’t it?

Well, this substantial even sum surpasses the per-movie remuneration of some of Bollywood’s top actors, underscoring Kapil Sharma’s stature in the entertainment industry!

Guest List

The sixth episode featured Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and the next installment is all set to welcome the ensemble cast of ‘Heeramandi’.