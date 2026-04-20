The Rebel Kid – Apoorva Mukhija gets cancelled again, here’s why

The Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Therebelkid, has once again found herself at the centre of online backlash.

The controversy erupted after she attended Coachella and shared a “Get Ready With Me – Day 1 Coachella” video. In the clip, Apoorva is seen cutting off a kalawa (a sacred religious thread tied on the wrist), despite mentioning that her priest had advised her not to remove it.

In her own words, she said:

“Mere pandit ji ne bola yeh wala dhaaga mat kaatna… but agar mere aesthetic aur Coachella pictures ke beech koi aa sakta hai toh woh sirf main hoon.”

(“My priest told me not to cut this thread off, but if anything can come between my aesthetic Coachella pictures, it’s me and only me.”)

The statement and the act did not sit well with many viewers. Netizens were quick to call her out, arguing that including such a moment in the video was unnecessary and came across as insensitive towards religious sentiments. Several users pointed out that while personal choices are one thing, showcasing them in a public, influencer style video invites scrutiny,especially when it involves cultural or religious symbols. Here are a few comments :

This isn’t the first time Apoorva has faced criticism online. Last year, she was caught in a controversy surrounding her association with the show India’s Got Latent, which itself drew backlash for its edgy and unfiltered content. Her involvement and opinions around the show sparked debates, with some audiences questioning the kind of content being promoted.

While the backlash continues to stir conversations online, Apoorva has yet to issue a clarification.

On a personal front, the influencer is also reportedly dating Amin Jaz, a popular DJ and the host of the podcast Untriggered.