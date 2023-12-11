There’s hope, says PM Modi in Urdu post after SC verdict on Article 370

After the Supreme Court of India upheld the abrogation of Article 370, affirming the 2019 constitutional amendment that revoked the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on December 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X.com and wrote a post in Urdu.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, called the decision “historic”, highlighting the significance of the journey towards hope, progress, and unity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. “Today’s decision of the Supreme Court on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and it constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on August 5, 2019,” the post read.

دفعہ 370 ختم کرنے سے متعلق سپریم کورٹ کا آج کا فیصلہ تاریخی ہے اوراس میں 05 اگست، 2019 کو بھارت کی پارلیمنٹ کی طرف سے کئے گئے فیصلے کو آئینی طور پر برقرار رکھا گیا ہے۔ یہ جموں و کشمیر اور لداخ میں ہمارے بہن بھائیوں کے لئے امید، ترقی اوراتحاد کا اعلامیہ ہے۔ عدالت نے اپنی تمام تر… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2023

The Prime Minister assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of the government’s commitment to making their dreams and aspirations come true. “The Court with all its wisdom has protected the spirit of unity, which we citizens of India hold dear and value above all else. I assure the patient people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfil your dreams is unwavering,” the post further read.

In his post, Prime Minister Modi portrayed the Supreme Court’s decision as a “ray of hope” and a promise of a bright future. “Today’s decision is not just a legal decision. This is a ray of hope. A promise of a bright future and a testament to our collective commitment towards building a stronger and more united India. #NayaJammuKashmir,” he wrote.