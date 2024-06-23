Third Women’s ODI: India vs South Africa

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 5:10 pm IST
Bengaluru: India's Pooja Vastrakar ccelebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's batter Sune Luus during the third women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: India’s Shreyanka Patil celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa batter Marizanne Kapp during the third women’s ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: India’s Shreyanka Patil celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa batter Marizanne Kapp during the third women’s ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: India’s Arundhati Reddy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South African batter Anneke Bosch during the third women’s ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: India’s Radha Yadav fields the ball during the third women’s ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: South African batter Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the third women’s ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: India’s Radha Yadav fields the ball during the third women’s ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 5:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button