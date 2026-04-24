This summer, Hyderabad residents can enjoy wildlife, adventure, and technology all without stepping out into the harsh sun. The city’s first AI-powered wildlife park, Virtual Wildlife Safari, offers a unique indoor experience where visitors can explore forests, oceans, Antarctica, and even outer space through virtual reality.

Location of the AI Wildlife Safari Park

Located near Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur, inside the Botanical Garden area, this new attraction has quickly become a popular family destination. It combines entertainment with learning, making it a perfect weekend outing for children, students, and adults.

A new tech-powered attraction

The Virtual Wildlife Safari was launched by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) and is known as India’s first virtual wildlife safari experience. It was created to give people the excitement of nature and wildlife through advanced AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) technology.

Visitors can wear VR headsets and feel like they are walking through forests, watching wild animals, diving underwater, or travelling through snowy Antarctica, all from one indoor location.

Exciting attractions for visitors

The biggest attraction is the Virtual Wildlife Safari ride, where guests enjoy a digital jungle adventure with realistic animal encounters.

The park also offers a 9D Movie Theatre with motion seats, water splashes, wind effects, and immersive visuals.

There is also a 360-degree indoor theatre that shows wildlife and forest scenes for a fully engaging experience.

The VR Zone includes exciting activities like underwater aquarium walks, fishing games, nature trails, Antarctica tours, and even space walks.

Adventure lovers can also try VR kayaking training, while children can enjoy the Kids AR Arena with 3D nursery rhymes and animal interactions.

One of the best free attractions is the Enchanted Forest Walk, a holographic forest experience loved by families.

Entry fee and timings

The entry fee is around Rs 40 per person. The 9D Movie Theatre ticket costs around Rs 200 per person, while VR games and activities are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 200 per game.

The park is open every day from 10 am to 8 pm, making it a convenient summer escape for families and tourists.

A perfect weekend escape

For those looking for something different from regular malls and cinemas, Virtual Wildlife Safari offers a fresh mix of fun, learning, and adventure right in the heart of Hyderabad.