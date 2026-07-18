This hidden waterfall near Pune is a monsoon delight

As the monsoon paints the Sahyadri hills in brilliant shades of green, Kataldhar Waterfall near Pune transforms into one of Maharashtra’s most beautiful hidden escapes.

Nestled in the lush Ulhas Valley near Lonavala, this seasonal waterfall is a paradise for nature lovers, trekkers and photographers.

For Hyderabadis looking to trade busy city life for misty forests, cool mountain air and breathtaking views, Kataldhar offers an unforgettable weekend getaway.

A Hidden Gem in the Western Ghats

Away from the usual tourist crowds, Kataldhar has managed to preserve its natural beauty. The waterfall plunges nearly 350 feet down dark, rocky cliffs, creating a stunning white curtain of water.

Hidden behind the falls is a massive natural eye-shaped cave that can shelter more than 100 people. From inside the cave, visitors can enjoy a picture-perfect view of Rajmachi Fort’s Shrivardhan Peak.

During the monsoon, the valley turns into a green paradise with mist floating through the trees, sparkling streams, moss-covered rocks and the soothing sound of rushing water. Every step here feels calm, refreshing and close to nature.

The Trek Experience

The trek starts from Fanasrai village near Lonavala on the Rajmachi route. The 9-km trail takes around three to four hours and is moderately difficult.

Trekkers walk through dense forests, muddy slopes, thorny bushes and small stream crossings. Along the way, colourful wildflowers, chirping birds and cool mountain breezes make the journey as memorable as the destination.

Since the trail passes through thick forest and is not clearly marked, it is best to trek with a local guide or an organised trekking group.

Adventure enthusiasts can also enjoy waterfall rappelling here during the monsoon under professional supervision.

How to Reach from Hyderabad

By Flight: Fly to Pune. Travel to Lonavala by taxi or train, then hire a cab to Fanasrai village.

By Train: Take a train to Pune or Lonavala. Taxis are easily available to the trek’s starting point.

By Road: Drive around 620 km from Hyderabad to Lonavala. The journey takes about 11 to 12 hours.

Best Time to Visit

Visit between June and September when the waterfall is at its most spectacular. Start the trek early, wear sturdy trekking shoes and carry rain gear, water, snacks and a basic first-aid kit.

Avoid visiting during heavy rain or flash flood warnings as water levels can rise quickly.

For travellers from Hyderabad, Kataldhar Waterfall is more than a sightseeing spot.

It is a magical monsoon escape where towering waterfalls, emerald valleys and thrilling forest trails come together to create an experience that stays with you long after the journey ends.