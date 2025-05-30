If you’ve ever wondered what Hyderabad looked like before the metro lines, the endless traffic, and the boom of cafes and malls, an Instagram account is taking people straight back to those quieter days. Going by the name of Hyderabad Explorer Majid, the page shares reels from the early 2010s (sometimes the 90s as well), capturing a side of Hyderabad many have forgotten: empty roads, peaceful junctions, and a stillness that feels almost impossible today.

From roads of Banjara Hills with barely a vehicle in sight to a calm Shaikpet and a nearly deserted Hitech City, the videos show just how much Hyderabad has changed in the past decades. With no commentary or filters, these clips serve as reminders of a time when Hyderabad moved more slowly and looked simpler.

The urban growth of Hyderabad

The contrast between Majid’s reels and present-day Hyderabad is quite striking. Where once there were wide, open roads and barely a handful of vehicles, today there’s constant movement, honking, and jam-packed lanes. The peaceful scenes in the videos even make locals pause and reflect. Was it really this empty just a few years ago? For many, it feels like looking at a completely different city. The calmness in the footage stands in sharp contrast to the noise and rush that define Hyderabad today.

Though likely unintended, the account ends up documenting Hyderabad’s rapid urban growth. Each clip serves as a journal of the city during a major transition, just before the metro rails came up, before the ORR expanded, and before the skyline began filling with glass towers. Watching these videos in 2025 offers a perspective to the viewers: the in-between stage of a city growing fast but not yet caught up in the full swing of development.

Beyond just showing empty roads, these videos highlight the speed and scale of Hyderabad’s transformation. In just a few years, neighbourhoods have reshaped completely with open spaces replaced by high-rises, quiet junctions turned into commercial hubs. Watching these clips side-by-side with today’s Hyderabad reveals how rapid urbanisation has redefined the city’s landscape, lifestyles, and pace of life, reflecting the broader story of India’s growing metros.

A digital archive

Majid’s Instagram page goes viral time and again for the nostalgic content he posts. However, it is important to note that, more than just throwback content, this page is slowly becoming a digital archive of the city’s transformation. It not only resonates with Hyderabad’s longtime residents but also younger generations who are often shocked at the discovery of this beloved city a few years back.

In an age where trends shift daily, this page quietly preserves what Hyderabad used to look and feel like. No fancy editing, no narration, just pure visual nostalgia.

Check out some of the throwback videos posted on this page here: