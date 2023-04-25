This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked when she was 16

Recently, Samantha attended the grand premiere of the upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel' with actor Varun Dhawan

Samantha's luxurious Bulgari diamond jewellery: Price revealed!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Monday, dropped a monochrome picture when she was 16 years old on social media.

The ‘Shaakuntalam’ actor took to Instagram Story and posted a throwback candid picture where she can be seen sitting on a couch.

She wore a printed short dress with a white shrug.

She wrote, “16-year-old me.” With hand-heart emoji.

Recently, Samantha attended the grand premiere of the upcoming action thriller series ‘Citadel’ with actor Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in ‘Shaakuntalam’, based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India’s greatest poet and playwright.

She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film ‘Khusi’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series ‘Citadel’ alongside Varun Dhawan.

