THIS Telugu actress is charging 4L per hour as her movie salary

Hyderabad: Sree Leela, Tollywood’s newest sensation, is making waves in the industry with her unique approach to film remuneration. The busy actress is said to have rejected the traditional per-film payment model in favour of an hourly rate. According to Filmy looks, Sree Leela charges Rs. 4 lakhs per hour, which is comparable to the pay of top-tier male stars!

