Thousands line up to say sayonara to Asha Tai in Mumbai

Mumbai: People lined the streets, gathered on rooftops and windows and hundreds walked along the cortege winding its slow way from Lower Parel to Shivaji Park where Asha Bhosle, India’s singer nonpareil and Mumbai’s very own Asha Tai, would be given a final farewell.

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A giant photograph of Bhosle, radiant in a red sari with her trademark bindi and an ornate nose ring, was placed on the flower bedecked bier. Chants of “Asha Tai amar rahe” went up in the crowds gathered for a last glimpse of the music legend who ruled our playlists — and perhaps our hearts — for eight decades.

The funeral procession of arguably one of India’s most popular singers started from her residence in Lower Parel to Shivaji Park in Dadar, about five kilometres away.

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Bhosle, one half of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters, passed away on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92.

Shivaji Park is also where the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were held. She passed away in February 2022, also at the age of 92.

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Earlier in the day, Bhosle’s body, in a glass casket and draped in the tricolour, was kept at her home for mourners to pay their last respects. Her timeless tracks across the decades — “Aao Huzoor Tumko”, “Aaiye Meherban”, “Jhumka Gira Re”, “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”, “O Saathi Re” and “Yai Re Yai Re” — played softly in the background.

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A reminder as it were that the singer may be gone but her songs will live on forever.

Bhosle’s son Anand and granddaughter Zanai were among the family members present. Sister Usha Mangeshkar, also a singer, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar were there too.

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While hundreds of fans gathered outside, politicians, film industry colleagues and sports stars and scores of others offered tributes to the incredibly versatile singer who made both classical and cabaret her own.

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Veteran actors Asha Parekh and Helen, Ranveer Singh, Tabu, composer AR Rahman, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and political leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Praful Patel and Supriya Sule were among those who gathered at the .

With a career spanning over eight decades, Bhosle was known for her versatility, having sung memorable melodies ranging from romantic numbers and ghazals to peppy chartbusters.

Bhosle, who sang over 12,000 songs, was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Maharashtra Bhushan.

The legendary Asha Bhosle was accorded a final farewell with full state honors. Draped in the Indian tricolor within a glass casket, her body was moved from Breach Candy Hospital to the ceremony, where the police offered a ceremonial salute in her honor.