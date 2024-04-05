Thousands rally worldwide on Quds Day to support Palestine

Quds Day, observed on the last Friday of Ramzan, to show solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle for independence, was marked across the world with rallies in which thousands participated.



First commemorated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979, Quds Day serves as a forum for global rallies and marches calling for an end to the Israeli occupation and the return of refugees to their homes.

Protests were organised around the world to advocate for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression and to express solidarity with Palestinians, emphasising unity in opposition to violence.

The people of Yemen organised a march in Saba’in Square, Sana’a, according to the international news agency Tasnim. The protesters declared that no regime in any Islamic country could avoid its responsibility towards the liberation of Palestine and support for those people.

Thousands of men, women, and children dressed in traditional Palestinian attire participated in the protest in Kargil, Lakdakh, waving the Palestinian flag and advocating for the freedom of Palestine.

Post Friday prayers, Kashmiri Muslims took out solidarity rallies on international Quds day in support of the people of Pal_estine.



Visuals from Gund Hassi Bhat pic.twitter.com/lN24W0KAPR — The Kashmiriyat (@TheKashmiriyat) April 5, 2024

Thousands of people in Kargil, Ladakh came together on International Quds Day to show solidarity with the oppressed people of P @l€stine. Similiar rallies were held in Kashmir parts. #QudsDay2024 pic.twitter.com/B7dBTMWYFX — Pirzada Shakir (@pzshakir6) April 5, 2024

Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi organisation invited the citizens of Baghdad, the country’s capital, to take part in a public meeting. Participants in this demonstration vowed to oppose the crimes of the Zionist regime and to stand in unwavering support of the oppressed Palestinian country.

⚡️Massive demonstrations in several countries including Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Indonesia, Tanzania… on World Quds Day in support of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/b2o6cI5kJd — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) April 5, 2024

The World Quds Day march took place in Syria’s Yarmouk camp with a large crowd and the slogan “Tufan al-Ahrar.”

🇸🇾⚡ A military parade by Palestinian resistance factions in Syria in the Yarmouk camp in Damascus on International Quds Day. pic.twitter.com/by6fvWb8qw — War Watch (@WarWatchs) April 5, 2024

At the same time, thousands of protesters from Pakistan-administered Kashmir marched in solidarity with the Al-Aqsa Mosque and for the people of Gaza.

In New York, the demonstration is set to take place at Times Square, 43rd Street, and Broadway at 4 pm. EDT (1:30 am IST), while in London, demonstrators are assembling outside the Home Office for the beginning of the Quds Day March.

In Tornato, Canada, protests are ongoing as thousands of men, women, and children are marching for the rights of Palestine. Police personnel have been dispatched to the location to avoid conflict and violence.