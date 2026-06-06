THRC notice to Chikalguda ACP over Gandhi Hospital assault

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (THRC) has issued a notice to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chikalguda in connection with an alleged assault incident involving a woman attendant and a doctor at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

The notice, issued on May 24, follows a complaint alleging that a female attendant was physically assaulted, intimidated, and had her mobile phone snatched during an altercation at the hospital.

Welcoming the THRC’s intervention, the complainants said they hoped for a fair and impartial investigation into the incident and justice for the woman involved. They alleged that Dr Sugura Shiva Shankar physically assaulted and manhandled the attendant, besides allegedly snatching her phone and intimidating her during the confrontation.

The incident came to light after a dispute between the doctor and the attendant in the casualty ward of Gandhi Hospital. While the woman alleged that she was mistreated by the doctor, the latter claimed he was assaulted during the altercation and that his spectacles were damaged. According to police and hospital authorities, the argument reportedly began when the doctor asked the attendant, who was on a video call, not to disturb other patients while medical examinations were underway.

The case had earlier sparked strong reactions from doctors’ associations, including the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) and the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), which condemned any form of violence within hospital premises and called for stronger protection for healthcare workers. Police registered a case following the incident and launched an investigation.