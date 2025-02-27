Three arrested for drug peddling in Madhura Nagar; 41 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: Three persons, including an interstate drug peddler, were arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad’s Madhura Nagar. Around 41.1 kg of ganja and cash worth Rs 18 lakh were seized from them.

The three accused have been identified as Bala Hantal, hailing from Odisha and an interstate drug supplier, Srinivasulu residing in Kukatpally and a delivery boy named Abhishek.

Srinivasulu and Abhishek are natives of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, Bala cultivated ganja in Odisha and supplied to peddlers in neighboring states. At times, he purchased ganja from another person named Kalyan Roy, also a native of Odisha.

The second accused, Srinivasulu, worked in the IT sector and was addicted to online gaming. After losing all his savings, he resorted to drug peddling with the help of some friends who were also involved in the business.

Srinivasulu came in touch with Bala and Kalyan and procured ganja at Rs 5,000 per kg to sell to customers in Hyderabad. Initially, ganja was sold at Rs 1,000 per 30 grams and Rs 2,000 at 50 gms.

After gaining confidence, Srinivasulu started procuring ganja in bulk quantities, selling to customers in Hyderabad at Rs 40,000 per kg. Soon, he was joined by Abhishek, who worked as a salesman in a clothing store.

Abhishek left his job and got involved in delivering ganja to customers in and around Hyderabad as a full-time job. He received commission on each packet.

Based on a tip off, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) in coordination with the Madhuranagar police arrested all three accused on February 25. Apart from drugs and cash, police also seized three mobile phones.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).