7 ganja peddlers arrested from Secunderabad, supplier absconding

Hyderabad: Seven ganja peddlers were arrested in the parking area of James Street Railway Station and seized eight kg of ganja worth Rs 2,40,000. Two of their customers were also subsequently arrested.

The main peddler, Tamata Sanjay, 24, made a plan to bring ganja from Araku, Andhra Pradesh and sell it in Hyderabad to gain easy money. He disclosed this plan to his cousin Tamata Pavan, 26, who allegedly helped in transporting the drugs from Araku to Hyderabad. Both were recorded as rowdy sheeters at the Marredpally police station.

Other associates helping them in the ganja trade have been identified as Jwala Deepanshu Kumar, 22, who works as a Zomato delivery agent, Dappu Kiran Kumar, 19, working in Mediplus at Babaguda; Koguru Naveen Kumar, 22, working as a car driver; Muthu Krishna Rohith Kumar, 26, who is a snake catcher and Marpu Joel Vanshika, 22 who works as an electrician cum contractor.

The consumers of the ganja have been identified as Thota Harshavardhan, 27, a private employee from Sapthagiri Colony, Neredmet, Medchal and Dasari Dikshit Sai Kumar, 23, a Rapido driver from Tukaramgate, Secunderabad.

The main supplier of the ganja, Subba Rao, a resident of Araku is still absconding.