Three arrested for gang raping West Bengal woman in Mysuru

Mysuru: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang rape of a young woman from West Bengal in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, police said on Tuesday, July 21.

The incident, which allegedly took place two days ago, has triggered concern over the safety of women in the region.

According to the police, the woman was standing near a private bus stand in T. Narasipura town when three men allegedly forced her into a car and took her to a lodge in Santhemarahalli in neighbouring Chamarajanagar district. The victim has alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her at the lodge before leaving her behind.

Based on her complaint, T. Narasipura police launched an investigation and arrested the three accused within 24 hours. The arrested have been identified as local residents Kiran, Kishore and Riyan. They have been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

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Police said the investigation is being carried out from all angles, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the need to ensure justice for the survivor.

During interrogation, however, the accused reportedly claimed that the woman had accompanied them voluntarily and denied abducting her. They further alleged that an argument broke out at the lodge over video recording, following which they dropped her back at her place. Subsequently, the woman approached the police alleging that she had been abducted and gang raped.

Investigators said they are verifying the statements made by both the survivor and the accused. They are also examining CCTV footage, lodge records, mobile phone data and other evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Police officials stated that the victim’s background and circumstances leading to the incident are also being verified as part of the investigation. They emphasised that all evidence will be thoroughly examined before drawing any conclusions.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to abduction and gang rape. Police said further investigation is underway, and additional evidence will be collected to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.