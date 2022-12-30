Three booked in Bengaluru for alleged bid to convert people

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have booked three persons, including two women in connection with attempting forceful religious conversion in Bengaluru on the pretext of Christmas and New Year celebrations, police said on Friday.

According to police, the case has been booked under the Right to Freedom of Religion Act. Police said that Nelson, a resident of J.J. Nagar locality in Bengaluru invited people of the locality for the Christmas and the New Year celebrations and attempted conversion.

Nelson was aided by two women who came to his home as guests. One localite, Krishnamurthy lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the trio were attempting to convert people.

Also Read Teacher arrested for sexually harassing student in Karnataka

The police had summoned the accused persons and later questioned them. The accused have told police that they have not attempted to convert them and they just spoke about Jesus Christ.

The accused also maintained that they did not have anything to do with religious conversion. However, the complainant stated that it was a systematic conversion bid and the microphone was used to deliver speeches and convert people.