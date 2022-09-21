Three charred to death in Andhra Pradesh

Police suspect that a short circuit led to the incident.

Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 21st September 2022 10:17 am IST
Andhra Pradesh: Nine buses guted in Ongole
Representational photo

Amaravati: Three persons, including a father-son duo, were charred to death in a fire accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The fire broke out in a factory manufacturing paper plates in Chittoor town around 2 a.m. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The deceased were identified as factory owner Bhaskar (65), his son Dilli Babu (35) and oned Balaji (25).

Dilli Babu was a software engineer and was helping father in the unit. His death on his birthday along with his father plunged the family into a gloom.

Police suspect that a short circuit led to the incident. A case has been registered and further investigations are on, a police officer said.

