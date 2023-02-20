Three cops booked in 19-yr-old woman’s suicide case in Aligarh

Aligarh: Three police personnel, including an Inspector and Sub-Inspector, have been booked in connection with the alleged suicide attempt by a 19-year-old woman at the Vijaygarh police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh in May last year.

Station House Officer (SHO), Jitendra Kumar, Vijaygarh police station, said, “A case against three police personnel — Inspector, and Sub-Inspector, and a woman constable have been registered. Further investigation is ongoing, and action will be taken accordingly.”

The police personnel have been booked under section 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman was reportedly lured by a man identified as Akash to Gujarat, following which her family members filed a case.

Based on the complaint, police traced the girl and held her at the Vijaygarh police station, but the woman dodged the police and attempted suicide by jumping off the roof of a second-storey building.

She was taken to the JN Medical College for treatment where she died after three days.

After the incident, the Aligarh District Magistrate ordered a probe into the matter.

After months of investigation, a case was registered against the policemen in the matter.

A case was also filed against Akash on April 28, 2022.