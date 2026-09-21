Three held for drug peddling in Malkajgiri, 28 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: Telangana excise officials arrested three people, including two women, in two cases for drug peddling in Malkajgiri on Monday, September 21, and seized 28.16 kg of ganja from them.

In the first case, the team, acting on reliable information about the illegal sale of ganja, conducted a surprise check near the RK Nagar auto stand. It seized 7.163 kg of dry ganja and a mobile phone and arrested Bappa, a native of Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal.

In the second case, the team conducted route watch near the Passport Office in Secunderabad and apprehended two women, identified as Indu Rani and Rajammal Panjagam, both residents of Madurai, Tamil Nadu.